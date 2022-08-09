×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Iconic 'Sarafina' makes a comeback in theatres just in time for Women's Day

09 August 2022 - 11:00 By Sandile Ndlovu
Delisile Gumbi, 22, from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal plays the role of Sarafina. In this scene she confronts apartheid police during a student protest.
Delisile Gumbi, 22, from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal plays the role of Sarafina. In this scene she confronts apartheid police during a student protest.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Iconic Broadway play Sarafina by Mbongeni Ngema about the 1976 Soweto uprising opened at the Playhouse Company in Durban in July.

Delisile Gumbi, 22, from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal plays the lead role of Sarafina.

Gumbi says women should unite so they can fight gender-based violence. “As women we must unite and emulate the women of 1965 who fought for the liberation of this country.

“Our struggle is different, but we must unite to fight against gender-based violence.”

Gumbi added that the incident at Mangosuthu University of Technology, where a male student stabbed to death a female student, is a wake-up call for women to stand up for their rights.

A scene where Sarafina played by Delisile Gumbi is depicted surrendering to police.
A scene where Sarafina played by Delisile Gumbi is depicted surrendering to police.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Another powerful scene from the iconic Sarafina play depicting black students fighting for their right to equal education.
Another powerful scene from the iconic Sarafina play depicting black students fighting for their right to equal education.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Delisile Gumbi raises her fist during the play in which she has the lead role.
Delisile Gumbi raises her fist during the play in which she has the lead role.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Gumbi on stage depicting the powerful role of Sarafina.
Gumbi on stage depicting the powerful role of Sarafina.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Gumbi said women should unite so they can fight gender-based violence.
Gumbi said women should unite so they can fight gender-based violence.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A Morris Isaacson High School shooting scene.
A Morris Isaacson High School shooting scene.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

“We cannot be quiet about this when a student kills a fellow student,” Gumbi said.

Sarafina is a proudly South African musical set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto and deals with the “radicalisation of a young schoolgirl who becomes embroiled in the riots and is tortured by the apartheid police”.

The musical is set at the Morris Isaacson High School against the backdrop of students protesting against racial domination and being forced to use Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.

The play also has scenes showing the struggle of women during apartheid, some raped and detained.

Sarafina is on at the Playhouse Company in Durban until September 3

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Sarafina!' - and a #MeToo moment

One half of a powerhouse showbiz couple speaks out about her abuse at the hands of her famous husband in a memoir that is riveting reading, writes ...
Books
1 year ago

EXTRACT | 'Heart of a Strong Woman' by Xoliswa Nduneni-­Ngema & Fred Khumalo

Together with Fred Khumalo, Xoliswa Nduneni­-Ngema's "Heart of a Strong Woman" tells her powerful story of triumph and perseverance
Books
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  3. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  4. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics
  5. 'It's time we also keep our money in our couch' — Mzansi fuming over Capitec ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...