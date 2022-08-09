×

South Africa

Mkhwebane asks s194 committee to summon Ramaphosa

A refusal to do so would be ‘blatantly unfair’ say her lawyers in a letter

09 August 2022 - 14:02 By Franny Rabkin

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyers have written to the chairperson of parliament’s impeachment committee asking him to summon President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear and testify...

