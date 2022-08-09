×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘This is your (woman) captain’ — SAA’s plans for all-female flight crews on Women’s Day

Airline goes all out to tell young girls to Fly High #NdizaNtombazane

09 August 2022 - 05:50
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Captain Anuska Pillay will head one of the all-female flight crews piloting select SAA flights on Women's Day.
Captain Anuska Pillay will head one of the all-female flight crews piloting select SAA flights on Women's Day.
Image: Supplied

To mark Women’s Day, SAA has placed select flights under the complete control of women to celebrate their success and demonstrate support for gender equality.

The all-female crewed flights, both in cockpit and cabin, will take complete charge of selected SAA scheduled flight operations on August 9 and 30 2022, right down to pushing the aircraft back from the parking bay.

Two of the three all-female crew will depart from Johannesburg to Harare at 10.40am (SA022) and Johannesburg to Durban at 4.55pm (SA571) on Tuesday to commemorate National Women’s Day. 

Captain Anuska Pillay and first officer Michelle Coombes will be in the cockpit. The crew on the Airbus A320 which departs OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning will be led by purser Kim Petersen and assisted by Agnes Maabane, Rene Essack and Loraine Mitchell.

Jacqueline Mashinini will be the ramp agent co-ordinating and monitoring all the arrangements at the aircraft, including pushing it back from the parking bay. 

The special flights are among initiatives implement by SAA this month under the theme “Fly High #NdizaNtombazane, Fly High Girl.” 

The initiatives include discounted fares during August and an external competition in which customers can win a flight simulator experience with one of the airline’s female pilots. 

“Along with the rest of the crew, we are honoured to be given this chance to fly the flag for all South African women, recognising not only their daily challenges and hardships but also the immense strides they have made in furthering gender parity. All-female flight initiatives like this are important as they demonstrate to people, particularly young girls, and women that nothing is impossible,” said Pillay. 

“We want to show all young South Africans that dreams can be achieved through hard work and dedication, no matter your gender,” said Petersen.

SAA’s interim chair and CEO Prof John Lamola said: “We should all support the struggle for women for equality and protection against all the injustices they endure in our country”.

He said SAA salutes its many female employees within leadership structures, strategic management, the pilot community, technicians, chefs, front line and behind the scenes for their massive contribution to the carrier.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA on upward trend towards achieving gender equality: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA is on the right track towards achieving gender equality — and for this, women of today have the generation of ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Women outperform men in SA's worst Commonwealth outing since 1994

Women have won more Commonwealth Games medals than men for the first time since 1994, but Birmingham 2022 was SA’s worst showing in 28 years.
Sport
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL | SA’s women are champions and need to be celebrated as such

With the terrible things happening to women daily, we should not diminish all the hard-won victories the women of SA have achieved overcoming ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Complacency has hampered competition, says outgoing commissioner Bonakele Business
  2. Independent management, co-operation will see Africa’s airlines take off, says ... Business
  3. SAA sale part of vital reforms, says Gordhan South Africa
  4. Suspended public enterprises DG was involved in SAA sale process: department Politics
  5. SACAA sets record straight on SAA flight from Accra in April South Africa

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  3. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  4. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics
  5. 'It's time we also keep our money in our couch' — Mzansi fuming over Capitec ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...