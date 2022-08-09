He would not reveal the identity of the owner of the vehicle.
Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap
With no spare key, the owner has a R120,000 headache
Image: Facebook
A recent altercation outside two popular Pretoria bars has seen a woman scrambling to find the key of her expensive Ferrari which was lost during the commotion in Moreleta Park.
A friend of the woman, Johnny Rockett, took to social media last week and posted a picture of a key of a Ferarri FF, valued at about R10m, offering a R5,000 reward for its safe return.
Rockett said it would cost at least R120,000 to replace the key which went missing after a “small altercation” at Jack Friday’s last week on Sunday.
“There was a small altercation at Jack Friday’s and the key went missing.”
He would not reveal the identity of the owner of the vehicle.
Part owner of Jack Friday’s, Allen Nyamupachitu, told TimesLIVE that there had been an altercation between two women at their establishment on Sunday.
“Our staff managed to diffuse the situation.”
He said the issue spilt over into the parking lot in the early hours of Monday morning.
“Apparently there was another altercation between the same people and the keys were lost then.”
Jean Buys, part owner of Rock88 Bar and Braai, which neighbours Jack Friday’s, said the woman who owned the vehicle approached them to view their CCTV footage of the incident.
“We looked at the footage and you can’t see any keys being dropped on the ground. We searched everywhere in the parking lot, we even looked in the gutters.”
He said the white Ferrari had to be loaded onto a flatbed and towed away.
“The vehicle owner asked if she could put up flyers offering a reward for the return of her keys, we didn’t have a problem with that.”
Rockett said there was no spare key for the vehicle.
“The problem is that when you order the car the spare key is an extra R39,000. Not a lot of people who drive these vehicles have a spare key but these vehicles are usually parked in their showroom or garage.”
The woman is expected to be slapped with a hefty insurance surcharge for her claim to be processed.
