South Africa

Accused in murder of Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke abandon bail bids

10 August 2022 - 13:48
Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke was shot dead at his Limpopo home last month. His son was wounded in the attack. File photo.
Image: Collins Chabane local municipality

Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke abandoned their bail applications on Wednesday.

Shumani Nemadodzi, 47, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, appeared in Limpopo's Malamulele magistrate’s court.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Maluleke, commonly known as “Big Moss”, was gunned down in front of his home in Shikundu village outside Malamulele last month while with his son. The 18-year-old was wounded.

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter was adjourned to September 19 for further investigations.

Police initially arrested three people, but the third suspect was released after he could not be positively linked to the incident.

TimesLIVE

