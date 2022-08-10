Ipid probes Limpopo police's treatment of illegal Zim migrants, one of whom was killed

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Wednesday said it was investigating two separate cases against members of the police in Limpopo involving illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe, one of whom was killed.
In one case, the Ipid was investigating the fatal shooting of a Zimbabwean immigrant. He was shot dead by police on Sunday night, allegedly after he was caught committing a housebreaking in Mutale village.
It is alleged the deceased took out a weapon intending to attack a police officer.
In the second case, Ipid said an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe was allegedly assaulted by the Rooiberg police officers on Sunday.
It is alleged that the suspect was resisting arrest and was fighting the police when they allegedly assaulted him.
