'It played a role in toughening me': Elon Musk reflects on 'violent’ SA upbringing

Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has branded SA “a very violent place”, saying growing up in the country is what motivated him to become what he is today.
The Pretoria-born billionaire, in a recent interview on the Full Send Podcast, opened up about how the violence he experienced growing up toughened him.
“When I grew up, things were very violent. I was in a lot of fights I didn’t want to be in, I got beat up a lot of times. I've been in real, hard-core street fights.
“I grew up in SA, which is a very violent place. It played a role in toughening me up, that's for sure.”
Musk said the physical bullying he experienced is nothing compared to what people say about him.
“People who are worried about words have never been punched in the face. If you've been punched in the face real hard, right on the nose, man, you'll take any words.”
Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots
