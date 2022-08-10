×

South Africa

Man arrested after officer injured in hit-and-run incident in Philippi

10 August 2022 - 20:23
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A 30-year-old suspect is facing a charge of attempted murder after a Cape Town law-enforcement officer was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Philippi on Tuesday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A 30-year-old suspect is facing a raft of charges, including attempted murder, after a hit-and-run incident involving a Cape Town metro police officer in Philippi on Tuesday.

The officer, attached to the tactical response unit, was on duty at a roadblock in Stock Road on Tuesday afternoon when the driver of a local taxi vehicle refused to stop, hit the officer with his vehicle and sped off.

Officers managed to recover the vehicle, but the driver fled on foot. 

The officer was admitted to hospital and was discharged a few hours later with a back injury and bruises.

The suspect was brought to Philippi East police station by the vehicle owner at 8pm on Tuesday.

He was arrested and detained on charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, failing to comply with a lawful instruction and defeating the ends of justice.

‘This incident is shocking, but not unsurprising and it’s also not the first time that one of our officers has been targeted in this manner,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

Smith said fortunately this time, the injuries were not fatal.

“However, this brazen act needs to be condemned in the strongest terms, and we call on the criminal justice system to prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law.

“The city also expresses its thanks to the vehicle owner for helping to track down the suspect and ensuring his arrest,” Smith said.

TimesLIVE

