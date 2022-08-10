A 30-year-old suspect is facing a raft of charges, including attempted murder, after a hit-and-run incident involving a Cape Town metro police officer in Philippi on Tuesday.
The officer, attached to the tactical response unit, was on duty at a roadblock in Stock Road on Tuesday afternoon when the driver of a local taxi vehicle refused to stop, hit the officer with his vehicle and sped off.
Officers managed to recover the vehicle, but the driver fled on foot.
The officer was admitted to hospital and was discharged a few hours later with a back injury and bruises.
The suspect was brought to Philippi East police station by the vehicle owner at 8pm on Tuesday.
He was arrested and detained on charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, failing to comply with a lawful instruction and defeating the ends of justice.
‘This incident is shocking, but not unsurprising and it’s also not the first time that one of our officers has been targeted in this manner,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
Smith said fortunately this time, the injuries were not fatal.
“However, this brazen act needs to be condemned in the strongest terms, and we call on the criminal justice system to prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law.
“The city also expresses its thanks to the vehicle owner for helping to track down the suspect and ensuring his arrest,” Smith said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man arrested after officer injured in hit-and-run incident in Philippi
Image: 123RF/albund
A 30-year-old suspect is facing a raft of charges, including attempted murder, after a hit-and-run incident involving a Cape Town metro police officer in Philippi on Tuesday.
The officer, attached to the tactical response unit, was on duty at a roadblock in Stock Road on Tuesday afternoon when the driver of a local taxi vehicle refused to stop, hit the officer with his vehicle and sped off.
Officers managed to recover the vehicle, but the driver fled on foot.
The officer was admitted to hospital and was discharged a few hours later with a back injury and bruises.
The suspect was brought to Philippi East police station by the vehicle owner at 8pm on Tuesday.
He was arrested and detained on charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, failing to comply with a lawful instruction and defeating the ends of justice.
‘This incident is shocking, but not unsurprising and it’s also not the first time that one of our officers has been targeted in this manner,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
Smith said fortunately this time, the injuries were not fatal.
“However, this brazen act needs to be condemned in the strongest terms, and we call on the criminal justice system to prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law.
“The city also expresses its thanks to the vehicle owner for helping to track down the suspect and ensuring his arrest,” Smith said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE :
Woman's burnt remains found in KZN sugar cane field
Durban e-hailing taxi driver arrested for 'fabricating hijacking ordeal'
R400m drug bust suspects remanded in custody
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos