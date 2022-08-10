×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man found dead in car submerged in Durban swimming pool

10 August 2022 - 09:11
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Redline Response paramedics were called to Westville where a vehicle was found upside down in a swimming pool.
Redline Response paramedics were called to Westville where a vehicle was found upside down in a swimming pool.
Image: supplied

A man was found dead in a car submerged in a swimming pool in Westville in Durban on Wednesday morning.

Redline Response spokesperson Derrick Banks said it was unclear how long the vehicle was in the water. He said neighbours reported hearing a noise shortly after midnight.

“Just after 6.30am today, Redline paramedics were called to a house in Westville and found a vehicle upside down in the swimming pool."

The body of a man, believed to be in his early 40s, was found inside the vehicle.

“The man is inside the vehicle. Metro police and police are at the scene,” said Banks.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Durban security guard falls through roof while chasing suspect

A security guard was seriously injured when he fell through a roof while chasing a suspect at premises on Bluff Road, south of Durban, on Wednesday ...
News
2 weeks ago

Vehicle lands on its roof after plunging off flood-damaged road

Four people were trapped in a vehicle when it plunged off a flood-damaged road on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday night.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  3. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  5. Parents want heads to roll after ‘spy camera’ found at top KZN school News

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...