×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Possible stage 2 load-shedding at short notice, warns Eskom

10 August 2022 - 14:44
Due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented at short notice during the evening between 4pm and midnight.
Due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented at short notice during the evening between 4pm and midnight.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented from Wednesday afternoon.

Eskom said the breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, have put a severe strain on the power generation system. 

The power utility said it was also experiencing problems at some of its other plants. 

“The delay in returning two generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations have exacerbated the electricity generation constraints,” Eskom said.

“We have 4,479MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,951MW is unavailable due to breakdowns. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly,” it said.

The power utility warned that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight should any further significant breakdowns occur.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE

Load-shedding suspended, but use electricity sparingly, says Eskom

The generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load-shedding may be required.
News
3 days ago

OPINION | Why ‘political will’ isn’t the magic bullet that can fix SA's energy crisis

In the coming months, SA will receive the necessary signals to show whether the government and ruling party are truly committed to the strategy for ...
Ideas
6 days ago

Dark days could be ahead as Eskom announces short-notice load-shedding

Eskom may implement short-notice stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  3. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  4. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics

Latest Videos

48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court
Khayelitsha residents protect Eskom employees from extortionists