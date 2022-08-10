The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will probe allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Lepelle Northern Water board in Limpopo and the Amatola Water board in the Eastern Cape.
On August 5, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate allegations against the two boards.
In May 2020, then human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she had been made aware of problems at the two boards.
She placed them under caretakership and said the caretakers would take the place of the two CEOs and would conduct and oversee the work of the two institutions.
“The SIU investigation will include the procurement of, or contracting for, drought relief services and technologies by or on behalf of the water boards and payments made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective,” the unit said on Wednesday.
“The SIU will look into the conduct of board members, employees or officials of the water boards as well as officials or employees of the ministry of human settlements, water and sanitation to establish any alleged involvement or facilitating the manipulation of the water boards' supply chain management processes by suppliers, service providers or any other person in collusion with, or through the intervention of the mentioned parties.”
SIU to probe two water boards over alleged corruption, maladministration
Image: Olivier Le Moal
Lindiwe Sisulu ropes in SIU, Treasury and police to deal with flood of irregular expenditure
It said the probe will seek to establish whether there was improper or unlawful conduct by board members, officials or employees of board members, employees or officials of the water boards.
It will try to to find out whether they corruptly or unduly benefited themselves or others.
“The SIU will investigate alleged unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property and unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having bearing on state property.”
The investigation will also probe unlawful or improper conduct by suppliers or service providers or their employees.
“The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the high court or the Special Tribunal in its name to correct wrongdoing uncovered during the investigations caused by corruption, fraud or maladministration.”
The unit will refer evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority.
TimesLIVE
