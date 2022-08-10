×

South Africa

Trial of Mpumalanga officials accused of bribing prosecutor rolled over

10 August 2022 - 15:56
The three accused in the Pretoria magistrate's court. One of the accused, Hawks serious corruption investigation commander Lt-Col Ayanda Plaatje, has since died. File photo.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

The trial of the former acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga, Matric Luphondo, and the suspended head of human settlements in the province, Kebone Masange, has rolled over to Thursday.

The trial had been expected to get under way in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday but was postponed for amendments to the indictment and to prepare heads of arguments raised by the defence relating to the formulation of the charges.

The two cannot plead until the charges are formulated in the indictment. 

Masange, Luphondo and Hawks serious corruption investigation commander Lt-Col Ayanda Plaatje were arrested in March 2021.

The three allegedly colluded to bribe a senior state advocate in the organised crime unit of the office of Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Mphaga to withdraw charges faced by Masange for contravening the Immigration Act and fraud.

In July 2021, the court heard that Plaatje had died.

The accused are out on bail of R20,000 each.

