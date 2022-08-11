×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

An extra 25 years in prison for robber who committed CIT heist 22 years ago

11 August 2022 - 19:07
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A man whose fingerprints linked to a cash-in-transit robbery committed 22 years ago was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday. The man is serving 25 years in jail for another heist committed in 2017.
A man whose fingerprints linked to a cash-in-transit robbery committed 22 years ago was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday. The man is serving 25 years in jail for another heist committed in 2017.
Image: Netcare911

David Thabo Dube, 49, who is serving a 25-year jail term for a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that took place in 2017, was on Wednesday sentenced to another 25 years in prison for a CIT robbery which took place near Graskop, Mpumalanga, 22 years ago.

Fingerprints taken at the crime scene in 2000 linked Dube to the crime.   

The Nelspruit regional court sentenced Dube for the robbery and two counts of attempted murder on Wednesday.

The latest conviction and sentence followed an incident which took place on the morning of April 17 2000, where the accused attacked a COIN armed van between Graskop and Bushbuckridge. 

A group of heavily armed criminals attacked the van and managed to escape with close to R1m.

Last year, the case was handed over to the Nelspruit-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation for further inquiry.

“During the investigation, the accused was linked through fingerprints to the crime scene. During profiling of the accused, it was established he was serving 25 years’ imprisonment for another cash-in-transit heist which took place in October 2017 in Klerksdorp,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said Dube was requisitioned from prison on June 30 this year and appeared before the Graskop magistrate’s court, where he was sentenced. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

R1m reward to catch killers of SBV guard in CIT heist

The cash-in-transit vehicle was ambushed by several assailants who used high-powered guns and explosives.
News
4 days ago

REVEALED | How SA’s most notorious thugs got out of jail free and killed 24, including two Hawks officers

The number of case withdrawals involving dangerous cash-in-transit criminals is cause for serious concern
News
22 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE | Crime Intelligence’s spy wire-taps ‘go slow’ on SA’s most dangerous criminals

One minute agents knew what was going on, the next ‘they were in the dark’ after the firing of former national police commissioner Khehla Sitole
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa
  5. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court