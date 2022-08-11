×

South Africa

Four injured in central Durban flat fire

11 August 2022 - 09:36
Four people received medical care after a block of flats caught alight in central Durban. Stock Image
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio

Four people received emergency medical care after a block of flats caught alight in central Durban on Thursday morning.

Robert McKenzie, spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services, said the fire broke out at the building on Dr Pixley Kaseme Street (formerly West Street).

“The patients were in a stable condition and have been transported to hospital for continued medical care.

“It is believed that the fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

TimesLIVE

