Home affairs withdraws transit visa exemption for ordinary passport holders from Bangladesh and Pakistan
Image: TREVOR SAMSON
Home affairs has withdrawn the transit visa exemption and reinstated transit visa requirements for ordinary Bangladeshi and Pakistani passport holders from August 1.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced this at a press conference on Thursday.
The withdrawal of the transit visa exemption means travellers with ordinary passports issued by Bangladesh and Pakistan authorities are required to apply for a transit visa to travel through SA to other countries.
“The decision was informed by recent incidents where passengers from the two countries were caught attempting to enter SA illegally by sneaking in through fire hydrant passages at the airport while [in] the transit lounge,” Motsoaledi said.
He said the travellers had tried to evade immigration and other law enforcement officers at ports of entry, undermining the security and sovereignty of SA.
R60,000 for each person smuggled into SA: Immigration officer bust at Joburg airport
The minister said the reintroduction of the transit visa was among practical and strong interventions that the department was making in its effort to strengthen entry requirements at airports.
It also underscored the department’s resolve to stop people undermining “our systems”.
He said Bangladesh and the Republic of Pakistani have been informed of the decision by SA's department of international relations and co-operation.
Motsoaledi also announced the first of three steps the department to secure the integrity of SA passports. The other two steps would be announced in due course.
“People might have realised that when they apply for passports, they could collect them from any office in the country and they could also be collected by third parties. We are announcing today that, unfortunately, this can no longer happen,” he said.
The after measures would be introduced:
“We must strongly warn that any passport collected using [a] method other than the ones announced today will not be activated and hence will be of no use to the holder,” he said.
Motsoaledi said recent revelations of foreign nationals in possession of SA documents had angered many South Africans.
'Lebogang from Bangladesh'? Hawks nab home affairs official for issuing fraudulent passport
He said people didn’t realise the consequences for the country when its passports were defrauded — the integrity of the passport would be compromised, causing hardships for SA travellers.
In March a Pakistani national, SA citizens and corrupt home affairs officials trying to defraud the SA passport were arrested in the Krugersdorp office.
Motsoaledi also clarified the issue of an emergency passport for South Africans: “There is nothing called an emergency passport for any South African travelling to another country. The so-called emergency passport is a handwritten document available only to a South African who is stranded in another country. This document allows them to return home and when they arrive, its usefulness comes to an end.”
TimesLIVE
