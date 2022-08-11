Seven more charged with Krugersdorp gang rape, among them a minor and a South African

Seven more people were on Thursday charged with raping eight women in West Village, Krugersdorp, bringing the number of suspects to 14.
The women were shooting a music video at a disused mine on July 30 when they and the film crew were attacked by scores of men. Five of the eight models were gang-raped. The attackers were believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners).
The suspects appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Wednesday, when the court was told the latest arrestees were four Mozambicans, two men from Lesotho and a South African. One was reported to be a minor.
The accused abandoned bail and the case was postponed to September 28 for further investigation. All face additional charges of robbery, while the six foreigners will be charged with contravening the Immigration Act.
News of the gang rape sent shock waves across the country and sparked sporadic anti-zama zama protests on the West Rand.
Police thereafter descended on areas allegedly targeted by illegal miners and dozens of undocumented foreigners were arrested.
