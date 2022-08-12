×

South Africa

ANCYL KZN official among 22 in court for ‘instigating’ July riots

12 August 2022 - 12:55 By TIMESLIVE
Senior ANCYL leader in Musa Dladla region, Sanele Masuku (red shirt and jacket), is among 20 people who appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
Senior ANCYL leader in Musa Dladla region, Sanele Masuku (red shirt and jacket), is among 20 people who appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A senior ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader in the Musa Dladla region, Sanele Masuku, is among 22 people who appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with last year’s July riots. 

They were arrested as part of a Hawks operation to nab alleged instigators who incited public violence through social media and other platforms during widespread looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.

The number was initially 20 accused — 19 from KwaZulu-Natal and one from the Free State — who are believed to have been working in concert and face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and arson. They were:

  • Smangaliso Zwane, 31, from Ntuzuma;
  • Mbongeni Mzimela, 29, from Ntuzuma;
  • Sipho Tchezi Mbele, 39, from Parys;
  • Nkanyiso Dlamini, 32, from Reservoir Hills; 
  • Ncamisile Ndlovu, 43, from Umgababa;
  • Sthembiso Mthiyane, 40, from Inanda;
  • Gods Surprise Ntuli, 48, from Illovo;
  • Sanele Mhlongo, 31, (no address listed);
  • Sanel Masuku, 29, from Richards Bay;
  • Sandile Cebekhulu 49, (no address listed);
  • Mduduzi Mkhize, 42, from Mariannhill;
  • Qedukazi Dladla, 42, (no address listed);
  • Mbongeni Mkhize (no age or address); 
  • Lindokhule Shilenge, 32, from Empangeni;
  • Zanele Bhengu, 42, from Verulam;
  • Malibongwe Khubeka from Vryheid;
  • Sisanda Ntshona, 43, from Dundee;
  • Sfiso Sokhulu, 33, from Inanda;
  • Thobile Mfeka, 48, from Inanda; and
  • Ntombizonke Msalela, 42, from Pinetown. 

Two others appeared a short while later. They are Lwazi Memela, 39, from Pietermaritzburg and Sibusiso Gwala, 46, also from Pietermaritzburg.

Magistrate Anand Maharaj postponed the case to August 26 and granted them bail of R3,000 each. Msalela was released on warning. 

NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said bail was granted provided the accused did not post any information regarding the case on social media and that they inform the investigating officer if they left KwaZulu-Natal or changed their residential address or contact number.

The Hawks said the arrests started on Thursday and 64 more will be made in Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape over the next few days.

Masuku’s attorney Sibusisiwe Sibeko said Masuku, the ANCYL regional spokesperson, was arrested at about 10.30am in the KwaDlangezwe area near the University of Zululand.

This is a developing story.

PODCAST | The bloodiest days in SA's democratic history

TimesLIVE

