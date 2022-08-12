The City of Tshwane is monitoring levels at its reservoirs and at Rand Water reservoirs Bronberg and Vlakfontein 1 and 2 that supply the city.
City of Tshwane monitors water supply as 53-hour disruptions start
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
The City of Tshwane is monitoring levels at its reservoirs and at Rand Water reservoirs Bronberg and Vlakfontein 1 and 2 that supply the city.
Rand Water implemented a large-scale supply shutdown for maintenance on Thursday.
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said at 8am on Friday levels at Rand Water’s reservoirs were reportedly “decent”.
“Bronberg is now at 73.05%, Vlakfontein 1 at 70.05%, while Vlakfontein 2 is at 73.32%. The water shutdown implemented yesterday [Thursday] from 5pm is necessary for Rand Water to carry out work to tie in a newly installed pipeline to the existing S4 pipeline,” he said.
Rand Water in Johannesburg and Tshwane issued an alert warning residents of the planned water outage.
The new pipeline being connected runs from Van Dyk Park to Rynfield.
53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected
Maintenance work will continue until 10pm on Saturday. At least six municipalities in Gauteng will be affected by the 53-hour outage.
Williams said the city is closely watching its ability to maintain levels at all reservoirs dependent on Rand Water supply. Should the reservoirs maintain supply throughout the shutdown, there should be sufficient water for most areas affected in Tshwane.
“High-lying and vulnerable areas may still be affected by decreased flow. However, we will monitor the situation and take action to mitigate this.
“Residents are requested to use water sparingly and avoid high water-usage activities like watering gardens, using a hose to clean houses or cars and filling pools. We need to work together to limit our usage to ensure the supply is sufficient to prevent water running out anywhere in the city.”
The city acknowledged the outages are an inconvenience, but said infrastructure maintenance and upgrades are critical to protect the supply system.
“I would like to thank our residents for coming on board to limit the effects of the limited water supply and for your patience, as we all wait for Rand Water to finish this important work.”
