×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City of Tshwane monitors water supply as 53-hour disruptions start

12 August 2022 - 11:36
At least six municipalities in Gauteng will be affected by the 53-hour planned water outage by Rand Water from Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
At least six municipalities in Gauteng will be affected by the 53-hour planned water outage by Rand Water from Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The City of Tshwane is monitoring levels at its reservoirs and at Rand Water reservoirs Bronberg and Vlakfontein 1 and 2 that supply the city.

Rand Water implemented a large-scale supply shutdown for maintenance on Thursday.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said at 8am on Friday levels at Rand Water’s reservoirs were reportedly “decent”.

“Bronberg is now at 73.05%, Vlakfontein 1 at 70.05%, while Vlakfontein 2 is at 73.32%. The water shutdown implemented yesterday [Thursday] from 5pm is necessary for Rand Water to carry out work to tie in a newly installed pipeline to the existing S4 pipeline,” he said.

Rand Water in Johannesburg and Tshwane issued an alert warning residents of the planned water outage.

The new pipeline being connected runs from Van Dyk Park to Rynfield.

53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected

At least six municipalities in Gauteng will be affected by a 53-hour planned water outage by Rand Water from Thursday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Maintenance work will continue until 10pm on Saturday. At least six municipalities in Gauteng will be affected by the 53-hour outage.

Williams said the city is closely watching its ability to maintain levels at all reservoirs dependent on Rand Water supply. Should the reservoirs maintain supply throughout the shutdown, there should be sufficient water for most areas affected in Tshwane.

“High-lying and vulnerable areas may still be affected by decreased flow. However, we will monitor the situation and take action to mitigate this.

“Residents are requested to use water sparingly and avoid high water-usage activities like watering gardens, using a hose to clean houses or cars and filling pools. We need to work together to limit our usage to ensure the supply is sufficient to prevent water running out anywhere in the city.”

The city acknowledged the outages are an inconvenience, but said infrastructure maintenance and upgrades are critical to protect the supply system.

“I would like to thank our residents for coming on board to limit the effects of the limited water supply and for your patience, as we all wait for Rand Water to finish this important work.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

North Tshwane drowning in water supply interruptions

Technicians have been dispatched to investigate, but have not yet established the cause of the disruptions.
News
3 weeks ago

Amnesty for Tshwane residents who have tampered with water, electricity meters

Tshwane will on Sunday launch an amnesty programme for customers who have tampered with their water and electricity connections to record incorrect ...
News
1 week ago

Bronkhorstspruit raw water pump station not working due to cable theft

The City of Tshwane said on Friday operations had been suspended at the Bronkhorstspruit raw water pump station after theft and vandalism of power ...
News
1 month ago

‘Are we safe?’: Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1 residents anxious about crack in reservoir

"The reservoir needs to be inspected by a suitably qualified engineer to determine its structural integrity. If sound, then the repair can easily be ...
News
1 month ago

City of Tshwane granted permission to attach municipality's bank account over R253m debt

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday granted the City of Tshwane permission to attach the account of Madibeng local municipality in an effort to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa
  3. REVEALED | How SA’s most notorious thugs got out of jail free and killed 24, ... News
  4. Zuma heads to SCA to overturn ruling against his ‘unlawful’ medical parole News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Crime Intelligence’s spy wire-taps ‘go slow’ on SA’s most dangerous ... News

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women