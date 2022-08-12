×

South Africa

Former cop charged with murdering three at Cape Town hospital in court

12 August 2022 - 11:12
Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile lays a wreath at Sea Point police station during a memorial service on May 13 2022 for Const Donay Delano Phillips, who was fatally shot at New Somerset Hospital. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

A former cop accused of fatally shooting three people, including a police officer, at a Cape Town hospital in May is set to appear in court on Friday.

Jean-Paul Carl Malgas, 39, allegedly disarmed and shot 32-year-old Const Donay Phillips in the head inside the New Somerset Hospital. He then allegedly shot two patients who died at the scene.

Malgas is charged with three counts of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and  ammunition and robbery.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said Malgas will appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court.

During a previous appearance in May, he told the court he suffered from depression and was suicidal. In June, he appeared virtually.

“At the last appearance, his lawyer indicated he will want his client to appear in person,” said Ntabazalila.

“State advocate Adenaan Gelderbloem told the court that DNA reports, the prima residue report, two postmortem reports, witness statements, ballistic reports and the identity parade were outstanding.”

Ntabazalila said the state has received one postmortem report and “between four and five” witness statements.

“The accused, who at his first appearance told the court he suffers from depression and was suicidal, informed the court during his last appearance that he was feeling better as he was taking his medical treatment.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

