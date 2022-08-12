When negotiations between workers and management reached a standstill, workers engaged in strike action and the aftermath left a massive mark on the country, drawing comparisons to the 1960 Sharpeville massacre.
Four names that made headlines during the Marikana massacre
August 12 to 16 marks the anniversary of the death of 34 mineworkers who were shot by police at Marikana during a standoff with law enforcement while protesting for higher pay and better living conditions.
The massacre took place in 2012 at the Lonmin platinum mine when the mineworkers were demanding a minimum salary of R12,500 a month.
When negotiations between workers and management reached a standstill, workers engaged in strike action and the aftermath left a massive mark on the country, drawing comparisons to the 1960 Sharpeville massacre.
Families of the slain miners sued the state and President Cyril Ramaphosa for the massacre.
Here are four names that made headlines during the massacre:
Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa, a Lonmin shareholder at the time, called for “concomitant action” in emails to Lonmin executives and senior government officials days before the massacre.
The emails between Ramaphosa and mining company executives showed he had asked then police minister Nathi Mthethwa and then minerals and resources minister Susan Shabangu to urgently intervene to address the situation at Lonmin.
Last month, the South Gauteng High Court ruled a case could be made that Ramaphosa, the police and Lonmin colluded in events that led to the killings, but did not find them directly responsible for the deaths.
The Farlam commission of inquiry also exonerated Ramaphosa, and recommended a panel be established to review public order policing and analyse international best practice.
Ramaphosa welcomes Marikana workers court judgment
Police service
Police were accused of failing to negotiate with strikers and participating in revenge killings.
A chain of emails released to the Farlam inquiry disclosed Ramaphosa argued for the police to move in.
In a message to fellow directors, he wrote: “The terrible events that have unfolded cannot be described as a labour dispute. They are plainly dastardly criminal and must be characterised as such. There needs to be concomitant action to address this situation.”
No police member has been charged for the deaths of the miners.
Massacre still haunts the people of Marikana 10 years after the tragedy
Mgcineni ‘Mambush’ Noki
Noki become known as “the man in the green blanket” after the massacre.
The 30-year-old and his blanket featured prominently during the protests and police shooting.
In 2017, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa handed over a house to the family of the late Noki.
Amcu said: “Mambush is a part of SA history and his name will live on forever.
“Mambush commanded the force of the people.”
Amcu hands over house for family of 'man in green blanket' killed at Marikana
Victims of Marikana
Ten years since the tragic event, survivors of the Marikana massacre and families are waiting for justice.
Solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani said the litigation between the state and victims of the massacre will be finalised by the end of the month.
Pandelani said of the 48 claims, half had been finalised, and he believed by the end of the month more would have been concluded.
“Matters like these should not be delayed inordinately. Delivery issues which make the state liable need to be dealt with [as soon as possible].”
