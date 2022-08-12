×

South Africa

Fourth suspect nabbed for murder of Hillary Gardee

12 August 2022 - 22:12 By TIMESLIVE
A portrait of murdered Hillary Gardee in the public gallery in court. Police say a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with her murder. File photo.
Image: Mandla Khoza

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee.

“The 36-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday evening at Kwa Thema, Springs,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said on Friday.

Mohlala said the suspect was found in possession of a pistol with its serial number filed off.

“He is linked to three other murder cases which also happened in Mpumalanga. He is expected to appear in court soon."

TimesLIVE

