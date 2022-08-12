“Between May and August 2022, the amounts of R760,000 and R560,000 had been paid into two accounts provided to the victims to deposit the money,” he said.
Inmates charged with scamming users of online prostitution service
Cellphones, chargers found in prison from members of 'extortion ring'
Four convicted inmates aged between 26 and 32 have been charged with running an extortion scam from prison.
According to Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase, the four have been behind a scam that targeted men who used a secret online prostitution service. The inmates would pose as police officers.
“The victims would later be informed by someone purporting to be a police officer that a case of rape and fraud was open against them as they used fake money to pay the sex workers. They would also present a fake warrant of arrest through WhatsApp and demand payment to ensure that the police, along with the prosecutor, make the cases disappear,” Nkwalase said.
According to Nkwalase, their investigation revealed that a syndicate of inmates with cellphones allegedly created profiles of police officers using the combination of their names and photos taken from social media profiles of unsuspecting cops.
“They further sourced a call log from an online-based escort agency continuously to contact the victims, who paid them in fear of prosecution.
