A five-year-old girl is in hospital in a critical condition after she was accidentally shot by her six-year-old brother, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.
The incident happened in Bethelsdorp on Thursday evening.
“It is alleged that between 1pm and 2pm two boys aged six and a five-year-old girl were playing with a firearm in a room at a house in Ext 31 when a shot went off,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
“It is further alleged one of the six-year-old boys accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head with a .38 revolver. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance and is reported to be in a critical condition,” said Naidu.
Police responded to the scene.
Naidu said the firearm had already been removed from the scene and could not be found.
A charge of defeating the ends of justice has been opened. Naidu said more charges may be added and arrests effected as the investigation unfolds.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Six-year-old boy accidentally shoots younger sister in Bethelsdorp
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin
A five-year-old girl is in hospital in a critical condition after she was accidentally shot by her six-year-old brother, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.
The incident happened in Bethelsdorp on Thursday evening.
“It is alleged that between 1pm and 2pm two boys aged six and a five-year-old girl were playing with a firearm in a room at a house in Ext 31 when a shot went off,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
“It is further alleged one of the six-year-old boys accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head with a .38 revolver. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance and is reported to be in a critical condition,” said Naidu.
Police responded to the scene.
Naidu said the firearm had already been removed from the scene and could not be found.
A charge of defeating the ends of justice has been opened. Naidu said more charges may be added and arrests effected as the investigation unfolds.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Grieving families speak out on tragic Gauteng schoolboy double shooting
Eastern Cape mom and daughters ‘executed’, baby left alive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos