×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Six-year-old boy accidentally shoots younger sister in Bethelsdorp

12 August 2022 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
A six-year-old boy accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head, said Eastern Cape police. File photo.
A six-year-old boy accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head, said Eastern Cape police. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A five-year-old girl is in hospital in a critical condition after she was accidentally shot by her six-year-old brother, Eastern Cape police said on Friday. 

The incident happened in Bethelsdorp on Thursday evening. 

“It is alleged that between 1pm and 2pm two boys aged six and a five-year-old girl were playing with a firearm in a room at a house in Ext 31 when a shot went off,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“It is further alleged one of the six-year-old boys accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head with a .38 revolver. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance and is reported to be in a critical condition,” said Naidu.

Police responded to the scene. 

Naidu said the firearm had already been removed from the scene and could not be found. 

A charge of defeating the ends of justice has been opened. Naidu said more charges may be added and arrests effected as the investigation unfolds.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Grieving families speak out on tragic Gauteng schoolboy double shooting

The families of two 16-year-old pupils from Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, have shed new light on Thursday's tragic incident in ...
News
6 months ago

Eastern Cape mom and daughters ‘executed’, baby left alive

An Eastern Cape woman and her two young daughters were found dead on Wednesday. Her one-year-old grandchild was left alive with their bodies.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa
  2. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  3. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  4. REVEALED | How SA’s most notorious thugs got out of jail free and killed 24, ... News
  5. Zuma heads to SCA to overturn ruling against his ‘unlawful’ medical parole News

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court