WATCH | City official accused of joining mob attack while on the job

The man has applied for bail together with 11 others accused of murdering e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala

12 August 2022 - 08:21 By Tanya Steenkamp

A city of Cape Town worker, accused of using a spade to beat slain e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala, has pleaded with the Wynberg magistrate’s court to grant him bail.

Mafalala was fatally assaulted in May by a group of people in Parkwood, Cape Town. The group was spurred by false information that Mafalala had kidnapped children in the area.

The accused was on the job when the mob attacked Mafalala. He allegedly grabbed the spade he had been working with and used it to assault Mafalala.

He requested the court to grant him bail to support his two young children.

However, prosecutor Kepler Uys said neither of his children lived with him, and he has since been suspended from his job and therefore had no way to financially support them.

An additional person was arrested in connection with the case, bringing the total to 13, including a minor.

The group is also charged with malicious damage to property and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The bail hearing will continue on Monday, when the only woman in the group will take the stand.

The court has ruled the accused should not be identified at this stage of the proceedings. 

