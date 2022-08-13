Mother, shopkeeper arrested after child found working

A mother has been arrested after the department of employment and labour discovered her child working in a shop during inspections in Marabastad, Tshwane, this week.
The employer was also arrested.
“It is appalling and unacceptable, especially given the recent international conference on the elimination of child labour held in SA in May,” said the department's legal adviser, advocate Fikiswa Bede.
The department said employing children was a criminal offence under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, adding it took child labour “very seriously” and would leave no stone unturned in uncovering it.
The department encouraged people to report such cases to the department and the police.
