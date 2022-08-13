×

South Africa

Mother, shopkeeper arrested after child found working

13 August 2022 - 17:07 By TimesLIVE
The department of employment and labour has urged South Africans to report cases of child labour.
Image: 123RF

A mother has been arrested after the department of employment and labour discovered her child working in a shop during inspections in Marabastad, Tshwane, this week.

The employer was also arrested.

“It is appalling and unacceptable, especially given the recent international conference on the elimination of child labour held in SA in May,” said the department's legal adviser, advocate Fikiswa Bede.

The department said employing children was a criminal offence under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, adding it took child labour “very seriously” and would leave no stone unturned in uncovering it.

The department encouraged people to report such cases to the department and the police.

Reinstate employee who challenged 'no high heels' rule at work, court orders

The labour court has ordered that a woman dismissed five years ago after expressing dissatisfaction about the "no high heels" policy at her workplace ...
News
2 days ago

Home affairs to recruit 10,000 youth, 60% of them women, for digitisation project

The home affairs department has more than 350-million birth, marriage, death and amendment paper records to digitise. They date back to 1895.
News
2 days ago

Job losses | Domestic workers suffer from economic squeeze on middle class

As middle class incomes are put under pressure, domestic cleaning is one of the first expenses to get cut.
News
1 week ago
