Residents of Delft marched to the local police station on Friday, demanding that police take action against gangsters after Aqeelah Schroeder was killed by a stray bullet on Tuesday. Braving inclement weather, the residents were joined by members of the community watch.
Abdullaziz Schroeder, Aqeelah's father, explained the circumstances around her death.
“She came from the shop. They went to buy sausage. She and a friend, two other friends and a friend's father were braaiing by the friend's house,” he said.
“If you were there in the area you can ask all the people about her, she was a people's person ... Anyone who calls her to do something, she did it. She will cut herself short to entertain her friends,” he said.
“I think for me in my family we would like those guys to move out of the area because even if they go to prison and they come out, they will look us in the faces.”
He said the people who shot his daughter are still roaming the streets.
Community members demanded that police properly investigate her murder and other crimes in the area.
Michelle Adonis, who joined the march, commended the community watch for keeping the area safe and raised concerns about gangs recruiting children as young as nine years old.
WATCH | 'Some people sleep on the floor because of stray bullets,' Delft residents tell police
Delft and Khayelitsha have seen several gang-related and mass shootings in recent months.
Residents of Delft marched to the local police station on Friday, demanding that police take action against gangsters after Aqeelah Schroeder was killed by a stray bullet on Tuesday. Braving inclement weather, the residents were joined by members of the community watch.
Abdullaziz Schroeder, Aqeelah's father, explained the circumstances around her death.
“She came from the shop. They went to buy sausage. She and a friend, two other friends and a friend's father were braaiing by the friend's house,” he said.
“If you were there in the area you can ask all the people about her, she was a people's person ... Anyone who calls her to do something, she did it. She will cut herself short to entertain her friends,” he said.
“I think for me in my family we would like those guys to move out of the area because even if they go to prison and they come out, they will look us in the faces.”
He said the people who shot his daughter are still roaming the streets.
Community members demanded that police properly investigate her murder and other crimes in the area.
Michelle Adonis, who joined the march, commended the community watch for keeping the area safe and raised concerns about gangs recruiting children as young as nine years old.
“As much as it's the SAPS' responsibility, there are also other institutions, such as the department of education. Those nine-year-olds and 16-year-olds that are taken from the school are recruited by drug lords and gangs.
“We need the department of education, we need even social development so that we can take a holistic approach to form that support net for our youth,” Adonis said.
The memorandum was accepted by Col Celani Songezo Sihlale, acting station commander in Delft.
“We have started every weekend now we have operations. I know that area is under the radar. I have my targets that are there, but we need to work together. I don't want to dwell much on all the details of the investigation, but I'm happy with the progress. But there are people who are playing double standard, but I'm on their case to make sure that we work together,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
'The main problem is poverty': residents and experts on defeating crime in Khayelitsha
‘We live with fear’: Anger over violent gangs at Krugersdorp court protest
Here’s how cops plan to bring down violent crime ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos