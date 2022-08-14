×

South Africa

Two boys drown in Seshego dam after their homemade 'boat' capsizes

14 August 2022 - 13:24 By TiimesLIVE
Kotsema Ramaru aged 9 and his friend 12-year-old Kubu Mashilo drowned at the weekend, when their homemade raft capsized. File photo
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

Two boys aged nine and 12 died at the weekend while swimming with their friends, using white foam props as flotation devices on a Limpopo dam.

Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said police were alerted to the drownings of Kotsema Ramaru and his older friend Kubu Mashilo, both from Seshego Zone 5, at 10am on Saturday.

“The information at our disposal is that the boys were swimming and crossing the dam using white foam props as flotation devices; an occurrence which is said to be a usual practice in the area. The unfortunate situation happened when their 'boat' capsized in the middle of the dam and both boys drowned.”

Police divers managed to retrieve the body of one of the boys on Saturday, with the search of the other body was due to resume on Sunday.

“Parents are cautioned to ensure that their children do not engage in swimming activities unsupervised and must be wary of this dam as several drowning incidents were reported in the area in the past,” said Ledwaba.

TimesLIVE 

