Former #FeesMustFall leader denies being instigator in July 2021 riots

Former #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who faces charges of inciting violence linked to the July 2021 unrest, on Monday said anyone who believes there were people urging others to loot was “peddling a lie”.
He was speaking outside the Durban magistrate’s court after the adjournment of his case to August 19.
He did not believe his sentiments had contributed to the looting and questioned how sentiments he once shared years ago had been “resurrected” during the unrest.
“The character of looters is not on Twitter. Facebook and Twitter people are middle-class people. Looting was on the ground. When people looted in Umlazi it was not because people said so.”
Looting had also been enabled by a lack of policing and a weak intelligence system.
“You look at the magistrate. He is even angry. You look at the prosecutor, he is even angry on the face. What kind of [a] trial is that?”
Khanyile announced in February he was looking for a new political home after being expelled from the EFF after he had been accused of instigating unrest.
