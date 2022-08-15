Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has seemingly responded to the Hawks investigating her in connection with the July 2021 unrest, saying she has no fear.
Her name appeared in a statement obtained by the Hawks relating to the unrest and looting last year.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo told TimesLIVE they were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.
Asked whether she would be investigated by the Hawks, Mbambo said: “Sort of, but not really. She has been named in certain statements we have obtained. We are not investigating her directly.”
After the news broke, Zuma-Sambudla shared an image of herself, stating she is the daughter of “a great man” and will not be intimidated.
“My name is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, the G.O.A.T. [greatest of all time] of politics, Jacob Zuma. His blood runs through my veins. I have no fear. I will not be intimidated. I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out. We see you,” she wrote.
‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July riots investigation
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has seemingly responded to the Hawks investigating her in connection with the July 2021 unrest, saying she has no fear.
Her name appeared in a statement obtained by the Hawks relating to the unrest and looting last year.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo told TimesLIVE they were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.
Asked whether she would be investigated by the Hawks, Mbambo said: “Sort of, but not really. She has been named in certain statements we have obtained. We are not investigating her directly.”
After the news broke, Zuma-Sambudla shared an image of herself, stating she is the daughter of “a great man” and will not be intimidated.
“My name is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, the G.O.A.T. [greatest of all time] of politics, Jacob Zuma. His blood runs through my veins. I have no fear. I will not be intimidated. I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out. We see you,” she wrote.
Her father’s namesake foundation also weighed in on the reports, concerned the persecution of [former] president Zuma is being extended to his children.
“How could poor people without smartphones, data and probably not even on Twitter or literate be said to have been influenced through Twitter? Madness,” said the JGZ Foundation.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn
Red flags raised in alleged dodgy prison tender linked to Zuma’s former son-in-law
‘Keep my father’s name out your mouth’: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at Zweli Mkhize
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos