South Africa

‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July riots investigation

15 August 2022 - 11:19
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is being investigated by the Hawks for her alleged role during the July 2021 riots. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has seemingly responded to the Hawks investigating her in connection with the July 2021 unrest, saying she has no fear. 

Her name appeared in a statement obtained by the Hawks relating to the unrest and looting last year.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo told TimesLIVE they were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.

Asked whether she would be investigated by the Hawks, Mbambo said: “Sort of, but not really. She has been named in certain statements we have obtained. We are not investigating her directly.”

After the news broke, Zuma-Sambudla shared an image of herself, stating she is the  daughter of “a great man” and will not be intimidated.

“My name is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, the G.O.A.T.  [greatest of all time] of politics, Jacob Zuma. His blood runs through my veins. I have no fear. I will not be intimidated. I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out. We see you,” she wrote. 

Her father’s namesake foundation also weighed in on the reports, concerned the persecution of [former] president Zuma is being extended to his children. 

“How could poor people without smartphones, data and probably not even on Twitter or literate be said to have been influenced through Twitter? Madness,” said the JGZ Foundation. 

