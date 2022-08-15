×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto closed for three months for repairs

15 August 2022 - 21:40 By TimesLIVE
The Klipspruit Valley Road will be closed from Monday until November 14 for road repairs. Stock photo.
The Klipspruit Valley Road will be closed from Monday until November 14 for road repairs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Iuliia Mikhalitskaia

The busy Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto will be closed from Monday until November 14 for road repairs, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said.

The existing structure below the open section of the road — which is an arterial road going in and out of Soweto and a main route for BRT Rea Vaya buses — has corroded severely and is no longer safe.

“The road will be closed for three months from August 15 to November 14, after the stormwater culvert structure has been reconstructed and the road reinstated for use by motorists.

“To avoid unnecessary incidents we appeal to road users and the community using Klipspruit Valley Road to use alternative roads due to the emergency closure of the section between Sofasonke Street/Kumalo Main Road and Moroka Nancefield Road”, JRA acting head of department for infrastructure development Ridhwaan Mahomed said.

An alternative route will see the BRT travel via Tsolo Street using Sofasonke Street. This route will allow the BRT to join Mofokeng Street before turning onto Mambisa Street and then Mokoena Street.

Subsequent to Maponya Mall's entrance and the railway bridge being cleared, the BRT will be on Moroka Nancefield Road and drive past Nancefield Hostel before re-joining the BRT lane on Klipspruit Valley Road.

Johannesburg metropolitan police will assist with the traffic flow and monitoring at peak times.

TmesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Transport MMC explains JRA's uphill battle to fix Joburg roads

The ability of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to do its work efficiently and effectively is dependent on other departments and entities doing ...
News
3 weeks ago

Last resort: SA’s pothole-ridden roads being fixed by fed-up citizens

The slow response, or lack thereof, of authorities has pushed citizens to take matters into their own hands
News
4 weeks ago

The Pothole Patrol records 100,000 repairs in one year

The Pothole Patrol, a partnership between the City of Johannesburg, Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance, has repaired more than 100,000 ...
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  4. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  5. Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women