Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto closed for three months for repairs

The busy Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto will be closed from Monday until November 14 for road repairs, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said.
The existing structure below the open section of the road — which is an arterial road going in and out of Soweto and a main route for BRT Rea Vaya buses — has corroded severely and is no longer safe.
“The road will be closed for three months from August 15 to November 14, after the stormwater culvert structure has been reconstructed and the road reinstated for use by motorists.
“To avoid unnecessary incidents we appeal to road users and the community using Klipspruit Valley Road to use alternative roads due to the emergency closure of the section between Sofasonke Street/Kumalo Main Road and Moroka Nancefield Road”, JRA acting head of department for infrastructure development Ridhwaan Mahomed said.
An alternative route will see the BRT travel via Tsolo Street using Sofasonke Street. This route will allow the BRT to join Mofokeng Street before turning onto Mambisa Street and then Mokoena Street.
Subsequent to Maponya Mall's entrance and the railway bridge being cleared, the BRT will be on Moroka Nancefield Road and drive past Nancefield Hostel before re-joining the BRT lane on Klipspruit Valley Road.
Johannesburg metropolitan police will assist with the traffic flow and monitoring at peak times.
