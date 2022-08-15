×

South Africa

Mboweni: 'Violence and destruction of public property haunt our society'

15 August 2022 - 13:00
Former minister Tito Mboweni. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has called for an end to violence and destruction of public property, saying it is haunting SA's society.

Mboweni, who has been outspoken on several issues since his retirement from public office, recently shared his views on violence and destruction of property and infrastructure.

He said citizens needed to work with law enforcement agencies to stamp out such behaviour.

“There is a spectre that is haunting our society. That of violence and destruction of public property. We need to act together with law enforcement agencies to root this out.

“There is also a spectre of religious fanatical violence coming our way,” said Mboweni.

Previously, Mboweni got tongues wagging when he claimed “the gradual and slow destruction of African languages in Africa is not directly by colonialists”.

He said the decline was instead at the hands of the African middle and upper classes.

“The gradual and slow destruction of African languages in Africa is not directly by colonialists. But truth be told, it is the African middle and upper classes. Listen to parents and children talking at public spaces: in English all the time. Reflect,” said Mboweni.

While some agreed with him, Mboweni also faced criticism.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

