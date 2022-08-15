×

South Africa

Missing five-year-old found dead, some body parts missing

15 August 2022 - 19:04
Gauteng police said more suspects might be arrested as the police investigation continues. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A missing five-year-old boy has been found dead and mutilated in an open veld in Centurion, police said on Monday. 

Ofentse Poopedi’s body was found on Sunday. 

Ofentse Poopedi's body has been found with some of the parts removed.
Image: Supplied

Police spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said two suspects, Moses Bokaba, 35, and Joseph Puseletso, 52, who had been arrested in connection of the boy’s kidnapping, are now facing murder charges.

Masondo said the two suspects were apprehended by community members and brought to the police on Tuesday, August 9, after the boy went missing earlier that day from the Tswelopele Section, Ivory Park.

Bokaba is the Poopedi’s neighbour. 

Police said it was believed the neighbour had left with the child from his home at about 10.30am. He allegedly returned back to his residence without the boy at about 5pm that afternoon.

“The two suspects appeared at Thembisa magistrate’s court on Friday, August 12 2022,” he said.

Masondo said more suspects might be arrested as the police investigation is continuing.

