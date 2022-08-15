×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two more accused in court for murder of Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke

15 August 2022 - 21:24
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Two more suspects have appeared in court in connection with the murder Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke. Maluleke was shot dead at his Limpopo home last month. File photo.
Two more suspects have appeared in court in connection with the murder Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke. Maluleke was shot dead at his Limpopo home last month. File photo.
Image: Collins Chabane local municipality

Two more people have been charged in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke.

The duo appeared in the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Monday.

Avhatakali Isaac Mudau and Wiseman Baloyi, both 36, are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Initially, two suspects, Shumani Nemadodzi, 47, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, were arrested. They  appeared in court last week where they  abandoned their bail applications.

The matter was postponed until September 19 for further investigations.

Maluleke, commonly known as “Big Moss”, was shot dead in front of his home in Shikundu village outside Malamulele last month while with his son.

The 18-year-old was wounded in the shooting. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Accused in murder of Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke abandon bail bids

Shumani Nemadodzi, 47, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession ...
News
5 days ago

Third murder suspect in Collin's Chabane mayor murder case released, two others remain in custody

Two suspects in the Collin's Chabane mayor murder case remain in custody and await a bail hearing after being arrested last week.
News
1 week ago

R250,000 reward for information on murdered Limpopo mayor

Collins Chabane local municipality mayor Moses Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home last week Thursday. His 18-year-old son was also shot and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  4. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  5. Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women