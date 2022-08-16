×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Boy, 9, killed in Midrand shooting, mother critically injured

16 August 2022 - 20:42
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A nine-year-old boy was shot dead and his mother injured during a shooting in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon. Stock photo.
A nine-year-old boy was shot dead and his mother injured during a shooting in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Police are searching for two suspects after a woman and two of her children were shot at, leaving one of the children dead, in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.

“The 41-year-old mother and her nine-year-old son were taken to a medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds. The son succumbed to injuries while the mother is in a critical condition. The 13-year-old girl escaped unharmed,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

He said the mother had just picked up her children from school when they were accosted by two men who shot at them. The two suspects then jumped into a car that was parked nearby and sped off.

“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.”

 Police asked anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to call the nearest police station or crime stop number 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Suspect wanted in connection with MUT student's brutal murder

Police are looking for Bongani Sanele Mlambo, a Durban man linked to the recent murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Xolile Mbatha.
News
9 hours ago

Baby's decapitated head found dumped in Brackenfell

The severed head of an infant was found along the railway tracks.
News
2 days ago

Police happen upon hijack suspects in routine stop and search

Police were conducting a routine stop and search in Johannesburg when they happened upon two alleged hijackers.
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  4. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  5. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics

Latest Videos

Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...
Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade