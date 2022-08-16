In 2021 the board was put on terms by provincial head of health Dr Sandile Tshabalala to prepare a “turnaround strategy and action plan to address the report’s findings by no later than December 15”.
Durban mental health facility's R1.6m bill leads to power cut
Durban and Coastal Mental Health’s (DCMH) Sherwood hostel, which has about 80 residents, was without power for 48 hours at the weekend after the city cut supply because of an outstanding R1.6m bill.
Concerned parents and caregivers said while food could be prepared on a gas stove, fridges used to store food and medication at the right temperatures were out of action. No one could have a hot shower or bath.
“At night the residents were really scared. They were clingy and agitated,” said one.
Two sources said management ran an extension cord on Monday from the head office, which is below the hostel and had electricity, and “everything is running off that now”.
On Tuesday the power had still not been reconnected.
TimesLIVE is in possession of a disconnection notice dated May, which reflected the arrears as almost R1.6m. On it is stamped in red: “MUST GO OFF — URGENT!”
Board members leave embattled Durban mental health facility after new appointment
The most recent account, dated August, reflects an overdue balance of just more than R1.8m, which is “now overdue and payable immediately”.
This monthly bill is R114,000, payable in early September, making the overall amount almost R2m.
The latest financial woe comes as the NPO's board faces accusations of mismanagement.
On Tuesday DCMH CEO Mbonisi Sibisi said he would respond to questions within “12 to 15 hours”.
A provincial health department investigation last year found the board had been “captured”, money was being squandered, even stolen, and residents were suffering.
Over the past few years there had been a “revolving door” of service providers hired without proper procurement processes.
Since then traditional funders such as the Community Chest have withdrawn funding because there were no audited financial reports and changes of guard, with the suspension and replacement of those in key positions, including the CEO and chairperson.
In 2021 the board was put on terms by provincial head of health Dr Sandile Tshabalala to prepare a “turnaround strategy and action plan to address the report’s findings by no later than December 15”.
Provincial health spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said he would attempt to determine if the board had complied.
In a Facebook post this week, former DA councillor Peter Graham said: "The facility has been in the press more times than I can count for a variety of contraventions of many acts. Patient care, mental health patients' rights, occupational health and safety ... the list goes on.
“Some time back I was asked by a group of concerned parents/guardians to provide an audit of the residential area, as well as the communal and food prep areas, which I did ... this was tabled and also presented to the department of health.”
He said no action was taken.
Sources said apart from the electricity issue, the catering company, which used Sherwood’s kitchen to provide meals for residents there and at two other residences, was also owed money.
“They wanted to walk off site. Instead they stayed. But they have now reduced staff, cut back on working hours and stocking up on provisions. The portion sizes are small and the meals are not nutritious.
“If we get food donations the cooler room is not working, so we can’t keep things fresh. And then the catering staff refuse to cook the donated food because it is not on their reduced roster,” one said. “But we still desperately need donations.”
KZN DA social development spokesperson Mmabatho Tembe said the party was “alarmed” at the situation.
“This is not a caring government if it leaves the most vulnerable to fend for themselves.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
