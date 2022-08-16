The Hawks seized multiple packets of counterfeit snuff from a facility in Orange Farm, Gauteng, on Monday.
A suspect will be served with a summons to appear in court pending the finalisation of criminal and civil cases against her for alleged contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the intellectual property rights section of the Hawks, in partnership with experts from Spoor & Fisher law firm and other police units, executed a search and seizure operation on Monday.
Nkwalase said the team initially conducted an investigation in Midrand into counterfeit “taxi” snuff, which led to the fully operational facility at Drieziek Extension 9 in Orange Farm.
“During the search multiple packets of counterfeit snuff, empty containers, tobacco and chemicals found were seized for further investigation.”
Hawks uncover counterfeit snuff facility in Orange Farm
Image: SAPS
