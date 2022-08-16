×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks uncover counterfeit snuff facility in Orange Farm

16 August 2022 - 16:39
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Law-enforcement officials seized counterfeit snuff, empty containers, tobacco and chemicals at a facility in Orange Farm on Monday.
Law-enforcement officials seized counterfeit snuff, empty containers, tobacco and chemicals at a facility in Orange Farm on Monday.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks seized multiple packets of counterfeit snuff from a facility in Orange Farm, Gauteng, on Monday.

A suspect will be served with a summons to appear in court pending the finalisation of criminal and civil cases against her for alleged contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the intellectual property rights section of the Hawks, in partnership with experts from Spoor & Fisher law firm and other police units, executed a search and seizure operation on Monday.

Nkwalase said the team initially conducted an investigation in Midrand into counterfeit “taxi” snuff, which led to the fully operational facility at Drieziek Extension 9 in Orange Farm.

“During the search multiple packets of counterfeit snuff, empty containers, tobacco and chemicals found were seized for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hawks seize counterfeit Ford and VW parts worth R150,000

The Hawks have seized counterfeit Ford and Volkswagen vehicle parts worth R150,000 in Gauteng.
News
3 weeks ago

Outdated tobacco law threatens progress in reducing smoking, warns activist

An anti-smoking campaigner says any progress SA has made in reducing tobacco consumption will be reversed if legislation is not updated swiftly and ...
News
2 months ago

Two arrested for selling prescription medicines on the streets of Cape Town

A woman and a man have been arrested after an investigation into the sale of illicit medication in Cape Town.
News
4 months ago

Hawks put counterfeit washing powder factory on rinse cycle

A 42-year-old man is due in court after the Hawks discovered a counterfeit washing powder facility in Gauteng this week.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  4. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics
  5. SA businessman buys ship to sail 11,000km into ‘research and retirement’ off ... News

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women