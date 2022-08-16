A new section of the N1, west of Musina in Limpopo, will open on Friday, the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) said on Tuesday.
The project, known as the Musina ring road, was undertaken to divert traffic around the town to the west and will significantly reduce travelling time between SA and Zimbabwe, Sanral said.
It added that the road will also alleviate congestion in the Musina CBD.
The roads agency said motorists who travel to Musina will be able to do so from the N1 at the Nancefield and Musina interchanges on the northern and southern sides of the town respectively.
“We would like to thank motorists and the public for their patience and understanding during the construction period. We wish motorists safe driving on this new road section,” said Hennie Kotze, Sanral’s northern region project manager.
TimesLIVE
Musina ring road to open on Friday
Image: Masi Losi
