×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Musina ring road to open on Friday

16 August 2022 - 17:57 By TimesLIVE
A new stretch of the N1, known as Musina ring road, will be open to the public on Friday. File image.
A new stretch of the N1, known as Musina ring road, will be open to the public on Friday. File image.
Image: Masi Losi

A new section of the N1, west of Musina in Limpopo, will open on Friday, the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) said on Tuesday.

The project, known as the Musina ring road, was undertaken to divert traffic around the town to the west and will significantly reduce travelling time between SA and Zimbabwe, Sanral said.

It added that the road will also alleviate congestion in the Musina CBD.

The roads agency said motorists who travel to Musina will be able to do so from the N1 at the Nancefield and Musina interchanges on the northern and southern sides of the town respectively. 

“We would like to thank motorists and the public for their patience and understanding during the construction period. We wish motorists safe driving on this new road section,” said Hennie Kotze, Sanral’s northern region project manager.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bus drivers complain of inaction over illicit ranks in Johannesburg CBD

The African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, complaining of government inaction against ...
News
5 days ago

Department of transport and Sanral launch national Vala Zonke potholes programme

The department of transport and its subsidiary company the SA National Roads Agency launched the national Vala Zonke potholes programme on Monday.
News
1 week ago

SA and Botswana to fix 126km of rail line between the countries

Transnet Freight Rail and Botswana Railways have agreed to join forces to fix 126km of rail line between Swartruggens and Mahikeng in the North West.
News
1 week ago

National Treasury fingers roads agency management for botched R17bn tenders

The Treasury has vindicated the South African National Road Agency board’s decision to cancel road construction tenders totalling R17bn.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  4. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  5. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women