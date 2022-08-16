×

South Africa

Suspect wanted in connection with MUT student's brutal murder

16 August 2022 - 13:03
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Bongani Sanele Mlambo.
Image: SAPS

Police are looking for a Durban man linked to the recent murder of a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student.

Xolile Mbatha, 23, died last month after being stabbed multiple times in her Ark Royal residence bathroom in the city. Police said it was a domestic dispute.

Mbatha, who hailed from the rural town of uMsinga, was a final-year electrical engineering student.

On Tuesday police released the picture and name of their prime suspect.

Xolile Mbatha was murdered at an MUT residence.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Police spokesperson Lt Col Nqobile Gwala said a warrant of arrest had been issued for Bongani Sanele Mlambo.

MUT confirmed he was a student, but didn't live at Mbatha's campus.

Gwala said the 28-year-old's whereabouts were unknown.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspect to contact the investigating officer, Det-Sgt Xulu, on 031-367-4012/082-720-9592 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”

Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS app.

