South Africa

Three traffic cops and a policeman bust for Nkandla 'robbery and bribery'

16 August 2022 - 13:41
Three KZN traffic cops and a policemen were bust for bribery and robbery. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman has been bust for allegedly robbing two men transporting 100 boxes of body lotion to Nkandla.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said three traffic officers were also charged for allegedly eliciting a bribe of R1,000 for an expired licence related to the same incident which occurred in April.

Gwala said two men were travelling to Nkandla with the consignment when they experienced problems with their vehicle and went to a repair centre for assistance.

“While on a test drive, they were stopped by Nkandla traffic officers who requested the mechanic's driving licence.

“The licence was expired and the traffic officers demanded a bribe of R1,000, which was given to them.”

Gwala said on their way to Nkandla the men then encountered a white bakkie with two occupants.

“One who was wearing a face mask with a police emblem came out of the vehicle, pointed a firearm at the victims and forced them to lie down.

“He tied them with cable ties and demanded the car keys. The suspects drove to the bush where they removed all the boxes.

“The suspects also took R3,000 in cash from the victim.

“Charges of robbery, attempted theft of motor vehicle, kidnapping and bribery were opened for investigation at Nkandla SAPS.”

Gwala said later that day the three traffic officers, Noxolo Velile Mngoma,23, Silindile Samukelisiwe Biyela, 24 and Sandile Bongumenzi Zulu, 26, were traced and placed under arrest.

“The accused made their first court appearances on May 3. They last appeared on July 29 where the two women were granted bail. The matter was remanded to August 28. The docket was transferred to provincial organised crime investigation who took over the investigation.”

She said a police officer attached to the Empangeni detectives division, Sgt Sicelo Mabanga, 44, and a tow truck owner, Mduduzi Nsizwa Maluleka, 46, were arrested last week in connection with the robbery.

“Two blue lights that were used in the commission of the offence were seized for further investigation.”

The duo appeared before the Nkandla magistrate’s court on August 10 and they were remanded in custody. The matter has been postponed to August 24 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

