South Africa

WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home

'Give that dog a rump steak!'

16 August 2022 - 13:49
Footage of the dog chasing the robbers.
Image: Screenshot
Image: Screenshot

A gang’s plan to break into a Durban home was ruined when the family’s faithful pooch sent them packing.

Footage of the medium-sized dog racing the would-be robbers out of the yard has gone viral on Facebook.

It's believed the incident took place at a home in the suburb of Newlands.

The video shows some of the men jumping over a boundary wall.

Seconds later the dog is seen rushing them back in the direction they came.

One of the men leaps over the wall to escape the dog’s clutches.

The men beat a hasty retreat but not before one of them aims what appears to be a gun at the dog.

The plucky pooch's efforts have received high praise on social media.

One Facebook user said: “Good doggie, excellent work. They work faster than the police.”

Another said: “This dog deserves a raise in pay and in food and a fully paid vacation with his family. Well done doggy ..#givethisdog a bells whisky.”

“Give that dog a rump steak!! He is awesome!”

Facebook users also commented on how the footage drew attention to frequent home invasions.

“Ridiculous how we are under siege when thieves can just have their way ... this property needs more dogs.”

TimesLIVE

