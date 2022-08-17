×

South Africa

Incomplete school construction projects flagged by Gauteng MPL

17 August 2022 - 12:32
The construction project at Nancefield Primary School has allegedly been abandoned.
An allegedly abandoned construction project to build Nancefield Primary School in Eldorado Park and incomplete work at a Roodepoort school are depriving pupils of access to conducive learning and teaching environments.

This is according to DA member of the Gauteng legislature Nkhumeni Ramulifho, who conducted an oversight visit on Tuesday to the Nancefield and Braamfischer primary schools. He discovered construction projects meant to be finished by now are incomplete. 

“Nancefield Primary pupils continue to be taught in old and dilapidated mobile classrooms as a contractor has abandoned the project of building their new brick-and-mortar school,” he said.

At Braamfischer, pupils and teachers are using brick-and-mortar classrooms but the school hall is in the foundation phase and the sporting facility is incomplete.

“According to the contractor, construction will only be completed in March next year.”

Ramulifho said some pupils from Nancefield have been moved out of the school where the construction is taking place and placed at another school’s grounds.

“This is unacceptable because of the safety and health risks involved, and these pupils and teachers have waited far too long to move to the newly built school premises.

“At the Nancefield Primary construction site, we found building material abandoned. There has been no communication that stipulates whether the contract has been terminated.”

He said he would table questions in the provincial legislature to the education and infrastructure development MECs.

“I first visited the school last year and they said they were back with construction. I was doing a follow-up visit and realised they had abandoned the site. I will submit written questions to the legislature on Thursday to find out what is going on.”

TimesLIVE sent enquiries to the Gauteng education department and the department of infrastructure development and is awaiting responses.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Ideally pupils should learn in their home language, but there’s a caveat

The minister’s proposal for schools to incorporate mother-tongue teaching from grade four has merit, but is it achievable?
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

Joburg private school rates hike shock sets in

Private schools in crisis: rates bills for July 10 times higher than June
News
1 week ago

Bad vibes: pupils at home after classrooms declared unsafe

The ceiling of a classroom at Hantam High School in Calvinia is being held up with support beams
News
1 week ago
