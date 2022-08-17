The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala says the National Prosecuting Authority decided to not enrol the case on the court roll.
“The NPA said they need an expert statement who would link the suspect to the case,” Mohlala said.
The Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.
No case for fifth suspect to answer in Gardee trial as yet
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala says the National Prosecuting Authority decided to not enrol the case on the court roll.
“The NPA said they need an expert statement who would link the suspect to the case,” Mohlala said.
The Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Fifth suspect nabbed for Hillary Gardee’s murder
Guesthouse guard accused tells bail hearing he never met Hillary Gardee
Three months after his arrest, Gardee murder accused says he is still in pain from cop beatings
A final Sunday lunch, then ‘my life crumbled’: Grieving mom’s relief at arrest of her daughters’ alleged killer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos