×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No case for fifth suspect to answer in Gardee trial as yet

17 August 2022 - 13:46
The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala says the National Prosecuting Authority decided to not enrol the case on the court roll.

“The NPA said they need an expert statement who would link the suspect to the case,” Mohlala said.

The Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Fifth suspect nabbed for Hillary Gardee’s murder

A Nigerian national was on Tuesday charged with defeating the ends of justice in connection with the death of Hillary Gardee.
News
19 hours ago

Guesthouse guard accused tells bail hearing he never met Hillary Gardee

Albert Mduduzi Gama, the guesthouse security guard arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee’s kidnapping and murder, told the court on Tuesday he ...
News
1 day ago

Three months after his arrest, Gardee murder accused says he is still in pain from cop beatings

One of the men arrested several months ago in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee said he still suffered after being assaulted by the police ...
News
17 hours ago

A final Sunday lunch, then ‘my life crumbled’: Grieving mom’s relief at arrest of her daughters’ alleged killer

Mpumalanga mother says she lived in fear when the suspect was on the run.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  3. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. Advertising board finds Pick n Pay milk advert a tad sour South Africa

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...