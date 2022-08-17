×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

One person dies as 'guards shoot at municipal workers'

Talk of plans to suspend staff creates panic at Steve Tshwete

17 August 2022 - 21:21 By Mandla Khoza
One person has died after security guards opened fire at municipal workers.
One person has died after security guards opened fire at municipal workers.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

One worker has been killed and three others injured at the Steve Tshwete local municipality's head office in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, after they were shot, allegedly by security guards employed by the council.

“Four people have been hospitalised after they were shot by security guards at the Steve Tshwete local municipality. The police are on the scene dealing with the situation. According to our information, employees were shot after forcing their way inside the municipal buildings,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala. 

This comes after the municipality was intending to suspend about 100 employees who have been on strike since Monday last week, demanding a salary increase. They demand their employment scale to be upgraded to level five so that their salaries and benefits automatically improve. 

In April the municipality suspended 13 employees who were charged with participating in an unprotected  strike.

An employee who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity at the scene said they were shocked to be shot at their workplace. 

“We are employees here and we are allowed to enter the building but the security guards of the acting municipal manager decided to shoot at us. Employees heard that they were to be suspended and wanted to enter and get their letters of suspension but they shot at them,” said the employee. 

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

'He has blood on his hands': What you said about Marikana staining Ramaphosa's legacy

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legacy be stained by Marikana?
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘We are still pleading for Ramaphosa to come here’: Marikana widows

Widows and families of miners who died in the Marikana massacre have messages and questions for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
News
1 day ago

Marikana: 'Only 544 of the 2,658 houses promised by government' are complete

Ten years after the massacre of 34 people protesting over pay and conditions at their place of work, the government still has not delivered on its ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  3. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  4. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  5. Advertising board finds Pick n Pay milk advert a tad sour South Africa

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...