×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | N2 mayhem as Durban Solid Waste workers protest about overtime cuts

17 August 2022 - 10:25
A Durban Solid Waste protest is causing mayhem on the N2.
A Durban Solid Waste protest is causing mayhem on the N2.
Image: Supplied

Durban Solid Waste workers brought traffic on the N2 to a standstill on Wednesday by parking trucks on the route in protest against cuts to overtime pay.

Metro police have been deployed to attend to the situation.

Community News Network TV reported that protesters near the Umgeni interchange appeared aggressive.

The eThekwini municipality said in a public notice that waste collection and street sweeping services were interrupted due to “all illegal work stoppage”.

“Cleansing and solid waste employees have embarked on this work stoppage due to the overtime cut implemented on August 1.

“Residents and businesses are requested to keep refuse bags and bins inside their properties until the situation is resolved.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Rumours of new car for eThekwini manager position false: deputy mayor

“If one was to buy a car for my wife, they would need to buy three because I have three wives,” says Philani Mavundla.
Politics
18 hours ago

Floods and vandals take heavy toll on eThekwini’s wastewater infrastructure

Incidents of vandalism and erratic power supply are posing a challenge to eThekwini municipality's efforts to bring some its wastewater pump ...
News
1 day ago

Durban becoming a cesspool as sewage spills threaten public health and environment

Activists and water experts have blamed Durban's recent environmental and public health woes on Ethekwini municipality's ageing hydraulic ...
News
3 days ago

New date for Zandile Gumede graft trial, but more delays predicted

The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others is expected to start on August 22 with the reading of the indictment.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. SA businessman buys ship to sail 11,000km into ‘research and retirement’ off ... News

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...