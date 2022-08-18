×

South Africa

FoodForward SA collecting water to help Gqeberha beat 'Day Zero' — here's how you can get involved

The non-profit food distributor is calling on South Africans to take part in its national campaign to collect 100,000 litres of water.

18 August 2022 - 09:05
Gqeberha has been in the grips of a devastating drought for the past six years and is facing an imminent "Day Zero", where in some parts of the city taps will run dry. Stock photo.
Gqeberha has been in the grips of a devastating drought for the past six years and is facing an imminent "Day Zero", where in some parts of the city taps will run dry. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

With “Day Zero” looming in Gqeberha, non-profit food distributor FoodForward SA is calling on South Africans to take part in its national campaign to collect 100,000 litres of water. 

The metro has been in the grips of a devastating drought for several years and is facing an imminent “Day Zero”, where in some parts of the city taps will run dry. 

Major tourist areas such as Summerstrand and Humewood are in the affected area, also referred to as the “Red Zone”.

It has been reported that the threat of water catastrophe will lead to serious implications for the country's ability to produce food and sustain its population.

FoodForward SA called on South Africans to play their part to ensure that doesn't happen. 

The organisation has a growing fleet of refrigerated trucks that collect quality surplus food from supply chain partners — such as farmers, manufacturers, and retailers — and redistributes it to underserved communities. 

“Our trucks collect and distribute food across all nine of SA’s provinces. With this kind of logistical footprint at our disposal, we know we can help by transporting much-needed water to Gqeberha,” said Andy Du Plessis, FoodForward SA’s MD.

“With the help of the public, I have no doubt we will be able to meet our target of 100,000 litres. When put to good use, these donations can go a long way in relieving the limited water supply — every litre counts.” 

How can I get involved? 

You can drop off a 5l sealed bottle of water at a FoodForward SA distribution point — Click here to see a distribution point near you. 

Drop off a 5l sealed bottle of water at one of these participating schools:

  • Buccleuch Primary School — Parkville Pl, Woodmead, Johannesburg
  • Robin Hills Primary School — 13 Kalk Ave, Randpark, Randburg
  • Pinnacle College — 11 Candican Road, Barbeque Downs, Midrand
  • Eden College Durban — Dan Pienaar Rd & Wanless Road, Glenwood, Durban

You can also donate R20 via SnapScan, Zapper, EFT, or PayPal and FoodForward SA will purchase a sealed 5l bottle of water on your behalf.

READ MORE:

