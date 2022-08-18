R1m in donations for KZN woman who lost farming business in floods

“I had made a presentation to them that I did not have money but was willing to work, shake things up and this would enable me to pay rent,” said Gumede.
After being given the green light, she approached the former employees to help realise her vision.
“I did not have the know-how but I was willing to prowl through YouTube and attend courses. There are people who do the work but could not put in a proposal or presentation to the trust board,” said Gumede.
She also attended seminars, webinars and tried her luck with business competitions.
In May 2018, she attended a workshop which involved the iLembe chamber of commerce, where she won third prize. Since then, she says, she has never looked back.
Before the floods, Azowel Projects had 40 tunnels producing tomatoes and green peppers with an annual turnover of R1.6m. The company employed 32 people.
The business has grown in leaps and bounds. She has also been a beneficiary of various funding projects by entities such as the National Empowerment Fund and Agribusiness Development Agency (ADA).
“All this happened out of an idea borne out of frustration, which has ended up solving problems for many others,” said Gumede.
Commenting on the generous support she has received, Gumede said: “This funding will go a long way in rehabilitating the farm. I had students who I had taken under my wing.”
The general manager for MTN Foundation, Kusile Mthunzi-Hairwadzi, applauded Gumede’s tenacity, saying if a tenth of SA women emulated Mnguni, the country would see great change.
“Welile has not only been an inspiration to us as MTN but also to other young people,” said Mthunzi-Hairwadzi.
Deputy minister of social development Hendrietta Bagopane-Zulu hailed Gumede's efforts.
She said in a journey to success there are always barriers people have to navigate.
“When you go through them you are then able to meet your destiny helpers. Had you not met your destiny helpers, you would not have been where you are today.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
R1m in donations for KZN woman who lost farming business in floods
Go-getter Welile Gumede had used social grant money to register her business
Image: Nduduzo Zungu
A KwaZulu-Natal woman has received R1m in donations to revive the farming business she lost during the province's devastating floods.
This intervention is through the department of social development who canvassed the MTN Foundation to help Welile Gumede, 30, who founded Azowel Projects using her daughter's social relief grant.
The April floods destroyed her business.
Image: Supplied
The chemical engineering graduate recounted the challenges she faced to secure a job, which saw her exploring the idea of starting a farming business.
“I could not find any in-service training. I could not even go back to waitressing, which I had done while I was a student,” said Gumede.
She had to face the prospect of going back home to the rural village of KwaMaphumulo on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. At that time she also fell pregnant. When she eventually returned home, she discovered an opportunity right on her doorstep.
“There was a farming project which had stalled for about five years,” said Gumede.
The quick-thinking entrepreneur then canvassed the authorities about breathing new life into it but unfortunately was turned down. In 2017 she sought assistance from an accountant who told her it would cost R2,000 to register a company.
With the help of Google she learnt it would cost R175 to register through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), which she did.
“I took my social grant money to register. In that I started getting people who wanted me to register for them,” said Gumede.
She got her big break when the Qwabe communal trust offered her a workspace on a dilapidated farm.
Image: Supplied
“I had made a presentation to them that I did not have money but was willing to work, shake things up and this would enable me to pay rent,” said Gumede.
After being given the green light, she approached the former employees to help realise her vision.
“I did not have the know-how but I was willing to prowl through YouTube and attend courses. There are people who do the work but could not put in a proposal or presentation to the trust board,” said Gumede.
She also attended seminars, webinars and tried her luck with business competitions.
In May 2018, she attended a workshop which involved the iLembe chamber of commerce, where she won third prize. Since then, she says, she has never looked back.
Before the floods, Azowel Projects had 40 tunnels producing tomatoes and green peppers with an annual turnover of R1.6m. The company employed 32 people.
The business has grown in leaps and bounds. She has also been a beneficiary of various funding projects by entities such as the National Empowerment Fund and Agribusiness Development Agency (ADA).
“All this happened out of an idea borne out of frustration, which has ended up solving problems for many others,” said Gumede.
Commenting on the generous support she has received, Gumede said: “This funding will go a long way in rehabilitating the farm. I had students who I had taken under my wing.”
The general manager for MTN Foundation, Kusile Mthunzi-Hairwadzi, applauded Gumede’s tenacity, saying if a tenth of SA women emulated Mnguni, the country would see great change.
“Welile has not only been an inspiration to us as MTN but also to other young people,” said Mthunzi-Hairwadzi.
Deputy minister of social development Hendrietta Bagopane-Zulu hailed Gumede's efforts.
She said in a journey to success there are always barriers people have to navigate.
“When you go through them you are then able to meet your destiny helpers. Had you not met your destiny helpers, you would not have been where you are today.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
KZN recovery could be better: Zikalala takes national government to task
Here’s why not everyone is impressed with homes given to KZN flood victims by Shauwn Mkhize
KZN floods led to 30,000 job losses or interruptions, says Zikalala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos