South Africa

SA suspends anti-dumping duty on Brazilian chicken

18 August 2022 - 09:35 By Reuters
Image: Chayakorn Lot/123RF

SA has suspended anti-dumping duties on Brazilian exporters of frozen chicken meat, Brazil's economy ministry said on Wednesday, welcoming the decision as a way to boost its competitiveness in the South African market.

SA had been applying anti-dumping tariffs on Brazilian exporting companies since December 2021, ranging from 6% to 265.1%, in addition to an import tax, in response to overseas groups allegedly exporting meat below prices in its home market.

The suspension for up to 12 months was taken after several months of negotiations between the Brazilian government and South Africa, the ministry said in a statement.

In 2021, Brazilian exports to South Africa exceeded $1 billion, of which about 17% corresponded to exports of frozen chicken cuts, the ministry said.

Brazil is the world's top chicken exporter.

