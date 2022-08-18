Pupils of Northcliff High School have been dealt a second blow after the death of a second pupil in a matter of days.
The death of Grade 9 pupil Nkosana Sikhakhane was announced on Thursday after his passing on Wednesday. Matric pupil Kyle Aiton, 18, died at the weekend allegedly after falling from a balcony.
Details around Sikhakhane's passing were not immediately clear. The school held a memorial for him where he was described by principal Walter Essex-Clark as “lovely, polite, intelligent and dedicated”.
Essex-Clark said Sikhakhane had lots of friends and this was evident at the memorial, where he described the pupils as “reeling from the loss”.
“We are struggling as two of our boys have passed away. We've had to have two memorial assemblies this week at school and it's a huge blow. Two of our sons died this week.”
The headmaster said pupils were getting counselling and that the school was being well supported by the community.
“We've called in our counsellors and the department of education has provided counselling. We've also had ongoing counselling from community organisations like the church.
“In these times it's important for the students and the community to stay on track and support each other.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Second Northcliff High pupil dies in less than a week
Principal says fellow pupils are ‘reeling from the loss’
Image: Northcliff High School via FaceBook
Pupils of Northcliff High School have been dealt a second blow after the death of a second pupil in a matter of days.
The death of Grade 9 pupil Nkosana Sikhakhane was announced on Thursday after his passing on Wednesday. Matric pupil Kyle Aiton, 18, died at the weekend allegedly after falling from a balcony.
Details around Sikhakhane's passing were not immediately clear. The school held a memorial for him where he was described by principal Walter Essex-Clark as “lovely, polite, intelligent and dedicated”.
Essex-Clark said Sikhakhane had lots of friends and this was evident at the memorial, where he described the pupils as “reeling from the loss”.
“We are struggling as two of our boys have passed away. We've had to have two memorial assemblies this week at school and it's a huge blow. Two of our sons died this week.”
The headmaster said pupils were getting counselling and that the school was being well supported by the community.
“We've called in our counsellors and the department of education has provided counselling. We've also had ongoing counselling from community organisations like the church.
“In these times it's important for the students and the community to stay on track and support each other.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Northcliff High School devastated after death of matric pupil
Dismissal of slacking contractor delays construction of Gauteng school
Ermelo pupil stabbed to death at school 'by member of a rival gang'
LISTEN | On a hiding to nothing: Lesufi drops corporal punishment bombshell, backs ‘strong review’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos