Johannesburg emergency services recovered two bodies from a stormwater drain in Bryanston on Thursday, while one person was rescued.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said workers from a nearby golf course were working on the drainage system when it caved in on them.
“One person was rescued and unfortunately the other two lost their lives,” he said, adding that the circumstances were being investigated.
Two bodies recovered, one person rescued from Joburg stormwater drain
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
Johannesburg emergency services recovered two bodies from a stormwater drain in Bryanston on Thursday, while one person was rescued.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said workers from a nearby golf course were working on the drainage system when it caved in on them.
“One person was rescued and unfortunately the other two lost their lives,” he said, adding that the circumstances were being investigated.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Divers recover body of second child who died playing in a Limpopo dam
KZN driver rescued after vehicle plunges into river
Man rescued from car after it plunged into Jukskei River
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos