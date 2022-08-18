×

WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a G-string

18 August 2022 - 11:00
A video of a confused taxi driver after a school pupil allegedly paid him with a G-string instead of money in eThekwini has gone viral. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

A video of a confused taxi driver explaining how a school pupil allegedly paid him with a G-string instead of money has gone viral.

The unnamed driver alleged that the pupil left her underwear between the passenger and driver's seat.

The video was shared by Ukhozi FM’s traffic reporter Ayanda Msweli on Facebook.

“A driver from Makhutha is still shocked after he was paid with a panty, a G-string, instead of money. This was done by a pupil in eThekwini,” he wrote. 

Speaking in isiZulu, the driver said he was confused.

“Guys, here’s a panty I was paid with by my sister on Field [Street] when getting off the vehicle. What hurts is that it’s a pupil. I don’t know what she is trying to say or do by doing this. I really don’t know. I was left confused.”

Trafficlanguage U Driver wakwa Makhutha usashaqekile ngokukhokhelwa nge(panty) G String esikhundleni semali,lesisenzo senziwe ingane yesikole Ethekwini

Posted by Ayanda Msweli on Sunday, August 14, 2022

While some shared their concern, others joked the driver should sell it to get his money.

According to IOL, SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial office manager Sifiso Shangase said he was also confused.

“Pupils sometimes carry extra clothes, maybe it somehow fell out and they didn’t notice. It could have been left there by mistake.”

Among incidents where people used other means to pay instead of cash, two girls from Philippi in Cape Town offered to pay for their dog's veterinary treatment with a packet of NikNaks. 

The Animal Welfare Society of SA said the dog was treated and saved, but was stolen shortly after.

Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only for the puppy to later go missing

The little animal was treated and saved but is now thought to have been stolen at the weekend, leaving the children heartbroken.
1 year ago

Earlier this year, former rapper turned entrepreneur Siyabonga “Slikour” Metane's business manager Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi's claimed Slikour exploited him by offering him a 1/4 Nando's chicken instead of paying him for managing his social media.

“I went to Slikour’s office to manage their social media, as stated on Netflix's Behind The Label. Thankfully, my pocket money was enough for my taxi fare there and back home, because they only offered to pay me a Nando's 1/4 chicken. I was so insulted, I bought my own and worked for free,” Baloyi posted. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Metane said Baloyi was never employed full-time under his name and his claim that he managed his social media pages was bogus.

“This is a person who despises me. I don't know what he's talking about when he's referring to Nando's. All these things make me feel this guy hates me and I don't know why. I don't know what I did to him,” he said.

